Jack Sullivan Taylor

1932-2019

Jack Sullivan Taylor, or Grumpy as he was affectionately called, stopped, "waiting for Jesus" and joined his Lord and Savior on July 12, 2019. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Jack was born in Ludington, Michigan on April 5, 1932. He served in the Army Airforce during the Korean Conflict as a radio mechanic. After his military service, he received a degree from Ouachita Baptist University. He settled in Humble, TX where he was the first manager of the Humble Chamber of Commerce. He also ran a successful photography business with his first wife and a packing and gasket company.

Jack was preceded in death by his brother, Frank Taylor. He is survived by his wife of twenty-nine years, Mary Lea Layton Taylor, his sisters, Pam Borek, Cindy Mosier and her husband, Denny, his daughters, Sharon Taylor of Humble, Lisa Kodosky and her husband Warren of Austin, Christine Taylor Foreman and her husband Roger of Austin, his son, Kevin Taylor and wife Debra of Porter, five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Rosewood Funeral Home, 2602 South Houston Ave. Humble, TX. Funeral services will be Monday, July 22, 2019 at 10:00 am at Rosewood in the Mausoleum. Published in Houston Chronicle on July 20, 2019