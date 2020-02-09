|
|
John "Jack" Layton Waddell, Jr.
1943-2020
John Layton Waddell, Jr (Jack) is survived by his wife of 51 years, Linda Martin Waddell, two daughters Jeannette Elizabeth Waddell and Amy Linn Stewart, son in-law Sean Stewart, grandchildren, Sarah and Tyler Stewart, and sister Sally Simons. He is preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Christensen. A celebration of life will be held Friday, February 21st at 3pm at Cypress Bible Church (11711 Cypress N Houston Rd) with a reception to follow. A full obituary can be found at www.kleinfh.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2020