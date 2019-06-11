Home

James Crowder Funeral Home
111 East Medical Center Boulevard
Webster, TX 77598
(281) 280-9000
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
James Crowder Funeral Home
111 East Medical Center Boulevard
Webster, TX 77598
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
James Crowder Funeral Home
111 East Medical Center Boulevard
Webster, TX 77598
View Map
Captain Jack William Rowland, of League City, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019 at his home in League City, Texas at the age of 81. He was born on November 6, 1937 in Mercedes, Texas to Jack and Virginia Rowland. He is survived by his loving wife Verda, daughters Kerry Lynn Gaughan, Amy Laurie Rowland, son Leslie Forest Rowland, stepdaughter Carey Kneupper, stepson Jeff Banister and wife Karen, grandchildren Holly Hall, Lindsey Gaughan, Josh Darnell and wife Dawn, Alex Banister, Jacob Banister, Hayley Kneupper, great-grandson Jayden Darnell and many other loving family and friends. The Family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 5-7:00pm at Crowder Funeral Home, 111 East Medical Center Blvd., Webster, Texas 77598. A Funeral Ceremony will follow on Wednesday at 10:00am in Crowder Funeral Home in Webster with Pastor Brad Heintz officiating. Interment will take place at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster, Texas. In lieu of flowers, you may send memorials to St, Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 11, 2019
