Jack Marvin Willis
1947-2020
My beloved husband, Jack Willis, of Sugar Land, Texas passed away on June 19, 2020 after a lengthy illness due to a stroke in 1996. He was a proud Houstonian, graduating from Jones High School and U of H. He was an avid Astro fan. Jack worked a Gulf Oil and Chevron. He is survived by his wife, Shelly Willis; nieces, Wendy Atkins, Misty Post, Stacey Iler; brother-in-laws, Daryl Craig, Larry Craig and 6 great nieces and nephews. We will always remember Jack's big smile and his big heart. Rest in Peace.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 28, 2020.