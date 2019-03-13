Home

Veterans Funeral Services
10567 Veterans Memorial Dr.
Houston, TX 77038
(281) 272-9900
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Veterans Funeral Services
10567 Veterans Memorial Dr.
Houston, TX 77038
Service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Garden Oak Church Of Christ
4926 N. Shepherd
Houston, TX
Jackie Logan Obituary
JACKIE LOGAN
1932-2019
Jackie L. Logan passed away March 2, 2019. Visitation will be on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Veterans Funeral Service, 10567 Veterans Memorial Dr. Houston, TX 77038 from 6-8 pm. Services will be held at Garden Oak Church Of Christ, 4926 N. Shepherd. Houston, TX 77018 on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11:00 am. Interment to follow at Houston National Cemetery with honors. Services are entrusted to Veterans Funeral Service 281-272-9900
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 13, 2019
