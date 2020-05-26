Jackie Lynn Pounds

1957-2020

Jackie Lynn Pounds passed away quietly on May 17, 2020 after a courageous battle with brain tumors. Jackie was born on July 19, 1957 in Raleigh, NC. She is survived by her husband, Clark Pounds, her father Francis Abernethy, her brother Michael Abernethy, her brothers-in-law Richard Pounds and Charles Abernethy, and her good friend Julie Sabin. She was preceded in death by her mother, Hope Abernethy in March 2016.

Jackie's family moved from Bristol, TN to Seabrook, TX in 1964, where her father had found employment at the nearby Johnson Space Center. After graduating from Clear Lake High School, her love for nature and animals led her to Stephen F. Austin University and a Bachelor of Science in Wildlife Biology and Forestry. Jackie applied this education for the Harris County Parks Department, first on the forestry crew, then as a horticulturist.

Jackie subsequently earned an Associate of Applied Science in Communication with the Deaf from Houston Community College and found her calling as an interpreter for the deaf. She interpreted in the Houston area for over 30 years until she had to give her all to her final battle with cancer.

Jackie loved nature and animals, volunteering at several animal shelters. She and her husband enjoyed the happiness of being married to their best friend for almost 40 years. Jackie will be remembered for her kindness, tenacity, courage, joy of life, and her happy laughter.



