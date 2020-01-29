|
|
Jackie Romoser
1929-2020
Jaquamina Lucille (Jackie Lou) Emmet Romoser passed away on January 22, 2020. Jackie was born to Margaret and Frank Emmet in Houston, TX on August 28, 1929. Jackie grew up in the Lindale area in Houston and graduated from Jeff Davis High School, where she was proud to be a majorette in the Carlton Cadets. Jackie married her high school sweetheart, Wayne Romoser, on August 28, 1948. While growing up Jackie was a member of Christ Presbyterian Church. Jackie and Wayne were charter members of St Marks Presbyterian Church and Advent Presbyterian Church, where they made lifelong friends, many who were like family. Being part of a church family was very important to both Jackie and Wayne and Jackie was an active participant in the Women of the Church. Jackie and Wayne owned M & M Auto Supply in Aldine, Texas, for over 40 years, with Jackie working side by side with Wayne. They supported the Aldine area by being active in the Optimist Club of Aldine, the Aldine ISD FFA and in the Aldine ISD/Optimist Club Special Olympics. Jackie and Wayne loved to travel and had the opportunity to do so through M & M Auto Supply. Italy, France, Hawaii, and various cruises, were just some of the locations they were fortunate to visit. Family vacations were also important. It was understood that the family would go to New Braunfels every summer, along with trips to San Antonio and Surfside. Another thing that Jackie and Wayne loved was dancing. They were the perfect pair on the dance floor, starting in high school and continuing through their 63 years of marriage. Jackie was very involved in her children's activities, from being a room mother and member of the PTA in the elementary years to chauffeuring her children and their friends in later years to school basketball games, football games and even house wrapping. Not many mothers would let band practice take place in the living room, but Jackie let her son and his band do just that. Jackie still found the time to use her seamstress skills to make clothes for her daughters – dresses and pantsuits for school, cheerleader outfits and formal gowns for dances, and even made her daughter's wedding dress. And the seams always had to match! Jackie was one half Italian and was proud of that heritage. Her love of cooking came from her Italian grandmother along with her famous spaghetti sauce recipe. Jackie and Wayne made it a point to attend as many of their grandchildren's activities as possible, whether they were in Houston or Aldine or Klein or Oklahoma. They also loved spending time with their children and grandchildren at their house on Lake Livingston.
Jackie is preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Margaret Bock; and her husband, Wayne. She is survived by her son, Russell Romoser and Glenna, daughters, Judy Duke and Charles, and Melinda Archer and Ron. Jackie has six grandchildren – Amanda Dawson and Aaron, Angela Romoser, Elizabeth Johnson and Tommy, Charlie Duke and Megan, Meridith Dannenbaum and Joseph, Garrett Dye and Tara. Jackie also has nine great-grandchildren, Sarah, Olivia, Lainey, Ella, Brooks, Zachary, Lindsay, Andrew and Rebecca. Jackie is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews.
We want to express a very sincere Thank You to all of the angels that assisted Jackie Lou in her home and at Autumn Grove Cottage.
Visitation: 5-8 Friday January 31. Funeral service: 2:00 Saturday, February 1, with interment to follow. All will be held at Brookside Funeral Home, 13747 Eastex Freeway, Houston, Texas 77039.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations to the American . https://www.alz.org/ or to Advent Presbyterian Church, 903 Spring Cypress Rd. Spring, Texas 77373
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 29, 2020