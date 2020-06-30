Jackie Williams Sisco Cook
1947 - 2020
Jackie Paulette
Williams Sisco Cook
1947-2020
Jackie Paulette Williams Sisco Cook died peacefully on June 25, 2020. Jackie was born on August 12, 1947 in Conroe, Texas to Carlton and Claudine Martin Williams.
Jackie is survived by her daughter Kimberly Sisco of Richardson, TX and daughter Holley Herzog, husband Jim, of Trophy Club TX; grandchildren Madison and Connor Bynum, sister Carlene (Archie) Willis of Groesbeck TX, brothers Martin Williams of Conroe TX and Bill (Cheryl) Williams of Houston, nieces Lynn Willis, Ashleigh Williams, Katrina Williams and nephews Joshua Williams and Jacob Williams all of Houston TX.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Horace Cook of Van, TX; her parents; and grandparents William Edgar and Eula Matthews Williams and William Crockett and Lois Pressley Martin.
A family graveside will be held in her honor at Fairway Cemetery in Van TX on July 18, 2020. A Celebration of Live will be held at a future date.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
