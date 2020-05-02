We go way back my friend,
Jackson David Hicks
1946-2020
Jackson David Hicks, renowned event planner and caterer, died on Saturday, April 25, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Jackson was born in Oklahoma to Edward Hicks, Jr. and Christine Epton Hicks. He lived in Oklahoma City until he entered Baylor University. Following his graduation from Baylor, Jackson made his home in Houston, Texas where he pursued his culinary and entertaining interests through an initial career at Neiman Marcus as a buyer in specialty food and wine. In 1972, he joined the management of Richard's Wines. In 1981 Jackson founded Jackson and Company, which is recognized as one of the nation's most respected special events and catering firms. Jackson and Company has served The White House, Buckingham Palace, Presidents, Governors, Fortune 500 firms, and Houston's first families for thirty-five years. Jackson always took great delight in making his friends and guests feel pampered.
Jackson was particularly proud of his role in redeveloping the historic former First National Bank building (c. 1905) in downtown Houston into The Corinthian for use as an entertaining venue. He felt this, and the hundreds of the young people he mentored in the art of gracious service were among his most important legacies.
Jackson was recognized for his philanthropic generosity. He supported many of the worthiest causes and institutions in Houston and around the nation. He served as a trustee of Houston Grand Opera for more than thirty years; he was Chairman of the Board of The Names Project Foundation from 1996-1998 and Chairman Emeritus subsequently. His generosity in bringing his time and professional expertise to bear and substantially underwriting hundreds of events for worthy causes helped to raise millions of dollars. He has been recognized and honored by dozens of Houston's Performing Arts and health-related organizations for his contributions to their missions. In 2012, Americans for the Arts recognized Jackson and his firm as one of the Top Ten companies in America for their support of the arts.
Jackson's creative genius, style, and attention to detail were remarkable. He lived his life with extraordinary energy, commitment and style. He believed gracious living was an art form worthy of practice. He lived his last days with courage, grace and serenity.
Jackson was preceded in death by his uncle, Jackson Milton Hicks; his parents Christine and Edward Hicks; his maternal grandparents Reverend Thomas Leland and Dora Irene Epton; his paternal grandparents Rosa Lee and Edward Hicks. He is survived by his life partner of 30 years, Milton Townsend of Houston, Texas; brother Judge Edward Hicks and wife Rhonda; sister Ann Dunagin and husband Norman; nephews Geoffrey and Andrew; and niece Sarah.
Jackson believed timing was everything. ""One secret of living is not staying too long. I have learned when to leave the party.""
A celebration of Jackson's life is being planned for October, if permitted. Tributes and condolences may be offered on the funeral home website at www.bradshawcarter.com.
In lieu of the customary remembrances, contributions in memory of Jackson may be directed to: Houston Grand Opera Endowment, 510 Preston St. Houston, TX 77002; The Shepherd School of Music Opera Program, Rice University, MS 532, Box 1982 Houston, TX 77251; Houston Public Television, 4343 Elgin St. Houston, TX 77204-0008; or a charity of one's choice.
Published in Houston Chronicle from May 2 to May 3, 2020.