Second Lieutenant Jackson Chandler Dickerson
1996-2019
Jackson Chandler Dickerson, 23, departed this earth to be with Our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on December 5, 2019 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He is survived by his parents, John and Rachelle Dickerson, brother Sam, sisters Caroline and Cassidy and grandmother Jane Parsley.
Jackson attended the Village School for elementary and middle school, was an excellent student at Strake Jesuit College Preparatory School in Houston, Texas and a Graduate of Baylor College in Waco, Texas. Jackson attended Baylor university on a full ROTC scholarship and served as the Army Cadet Detachment Commander his senior year. Jackson was a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Army stationed at Fort Carson, Colorado. He was an accomplished chess player and musician. He was the lead base in the Strake Orchestra. He taught himself to play the piano and often played in the student center lobby at Baylor and at home. Jackson loved music, movies, gaming, reading and the Lord Jesus Christ.
Visitation for Jackson will be conducted on Friday, December 20, 2019 in the chapel of Memorial Oaks Funeral Home, 13001 Katy Freeway, Houston, 77079 from 5PM-8PM. Funeral services will commence on December 21, 2019 at 11AM at Second Baptist Church-Cypress Campus, 29900 Hwy 290, Cypress 77433. Graveside services will follow at Memorial Oaks Cemetery.
Please consider memorial donations in Second Lieutenant Jackson Dickerson's name to PTSD Foundation of America Camp Hope, 9724 Derrington Rd., Houston, Texas 77064.
