|
|
Jacob Marvin Cohen
1926-2019
Jacob Marvin Cohen passed away on November 13th, two days following his 93rd birthday. Jacob was a native Houstonian and the youngest son of Meyer and Ida Cohen. He enlisted in the Army during World War II and, later, obtained an undergraduate degree at The University of Houston and an O.D. at the Southern College of Optometry. He raised a family with his wife Jennie and enjoyed a successful optometry practice in downtown Houston for over 50 years. He was an active member of the Masonic Order, American Optometric Association, Texas Optometric Association, Harris County Optical Society, and was appointed by Governor Preston Smith to The Texas Optometry Board where he served as Vice Chairman. He also served as an Adjunct Professor of Clinical Optometry at The University of Houston.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jennie and his brother, Gerson. He is survived by his wife, Maralyn Sondra Cohen, children and step-children; Gary and Rebecca Cohen, Martin and Sharon Grimm, Marc Cohen and Dennis Watson, Gregg and Gina Fleishman, Jill Fleishman and Robin Kornblum, and Bruce Fleishman. He will also be remembered fondly by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren; Joshua, Jessica, Oliver and Edie Bea Grimm, Shawn and Caryn Mackoff, Corey Powell, and Zachary Fleishman.
A private graveside ceremony will precede a Memorial Service and minyan on Sunday, November 17th at 4:30PM at the St. James Highrise (5555 Del Monte, Houston, Texas 77056) in the Marlborough Room. Donations in Jacob's memory can be made to Houston's Jewish Family Service or to the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019