Jacob Lefkowitz
1928-2019
Jacob Lefkowitz, a proud Jewish Texan, died July 31. He was born July 8, 1928 to Sara and Marcus Lefkowitz in Houston. He served in the U. S Army (sergeant). On leave in 1951, he took a train home via St Louis. On that train he met a girl named Miriam Landsberg, visiting her older brother in Houston. They went on dates including to the Houston Zoo, and after a week or so she returned home to Toronto, Canada. They corresponded, he visited over the winter, they got engaged on that visit, were married the following August, and have been married for almost 67 years. A lifelong supporter of Israel, he helped smuggle weapons there to help the Jews defend themselves against the Arab invasion in 1948, and was always very proud of Israel's scientific and other accomplishments. Physically very strong and a hard worker, he basically worked two jobs until his early 50's, when he cut back, enabling him to spend a lot of time with hobbies, books, traveling and grandkids. He remained healthy and active until his 90th year. Always forward looking, he became a computer guru in his 60's and 70's. A talented carpenter and cabinet maker, he made countless home improvements at his own house and those of his kids. He and Miriam hosted Shabbat dinners Friday nights for decades; over the past several years four generations sat around the table each Friday night. For many years he was an active member of the Chapel at Congregation Beth Yeshurun. For the past several years, he edited the Campus Cub, the alumni newspaper of his high school San Jacinto High, from which he graduated in 1945 before he attended college, the only member of his family to do so. He leaves behind his devoted wife, Miriam, children Marc (and Cheryl), Jeff (and Beth) and Ellen, Rudi and Rosie Yeroshalmi, ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, biological and "adopted," and nieces and nephews. He adored, was very proud of, and would do anything for his kids, grandkids, and great grandkids. Donations may be made to Congregation Beth Yeshurun, Chapel fund. Services will be at 10:00AM on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Beth Yeshurun Cemetery 1037 Post Oak, Houston, Texas 77055.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 1, 2019