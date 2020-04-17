Home

Troy B. Smith Professional Services
9013 Scott St.
Houston, TX 77051
(713) 734-8769
Viewing
Sunday, Apr. 19, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Troy B. Smith Professional Services
9013 Scott St.
Houston, TX 77051
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 20, 2020
Paradise South Cemetery
Jacqueline Dugat


1977 - 2020
Jacqueline Dugat Obituary
Jacqueline Lenell Dugat
1977-2020
Jacqueline Lenell Dugat, expired (Tuesday) March 30, 2020 in Kingston, Jamaica. For those individuals still wishing to view the remains, a walk-through viewing will be conducted from 1-2p.m on (Sunday) April 19, 2020, in the chapel of Troy B. Smith Professional Services. Graveside Services (Monday) April 20, 2020 at 11:00a.m. at Paradise South Cemetery.
The family appreciates your understanding and thoughtfulness during this most difficult time.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020
