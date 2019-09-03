Home

Jacqueline Krall Obituary
Jacqueline "Jackie" Krall
1940-2019
Jacqueline "Jackie" Krall was born April 25, 1940 in San Antonio, Texas. She entered Heaven's gates on August 23, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Charles. She is also survived by her children, Brad, Melanie, Guylene, and Vanessa; grandchildren Bobby, Brandon, Sarah, Justin, Dalton, Daniel, and Cameron; as well as many great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her oldest daughter, Dawn "April".
Jackie ran a successful barber business for many years. After this she pursued a career in her passion, floral design. Her interests included floral arranging, and ballet.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 3, 2019
