Klein Funeral Home - Cy Fair - Northwest - Houston
9719 Wortham Blvd.
Houston, TX 77065
(832) 678-3900
Jacqueline Lunsford
Celebration of Life
Thursday, May 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Klein Funeral Home
9719 Wortham Blvd.
Houston, TX
Interment
Thursday, May 2, 2019
12:30 PM
South Park Cemetery
1310 N. Main St
Pearland, TX
Jacqueline Lunsford Obituary
Jacqueline Ruth
Lunsford
0922-2019
Jacqueline Ruth Lunsford (Jackie), age 89, passed peacefully in her sleep Sunday, April 28, 2019 in Tomball, TX.
Jackie graduated from John H. Reagan High School in 1947 and was a member of the Reagan Red Coats Drill Team.
After graduation she met and married Oscar Edwin Lunsford (Ed). They were married 17 years before being blessed with a daughter, Susan Renee.
She married her second husband, Donald R. Hooker in 1991.
Jackie was a loving, caring mother who loved her daughter unconditionally.
Survivors include her daughter, Susan Renee Lunsford, brother, Bill Bethea, sister-in-law Betty Bethea, nephews: Stephen Bethea and Scott Bethea, nieces: Sally Bethea, Cindy Collins and Cil Sievers in addition to several great nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents Aubrey & Ethel Ruth, her first husband, Oscar Edwin Lunsford, her second husband Donald R. Hooker, brother, James R. Bethea and her sister-in-Law, Karen Bethea.
Jackie's Celebration of Life will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Klein Funeral Home, 9719 Wortham Blvd., Houston, TX 77065. Interment will be 12:30 p.m. at South Park Cemetery, 1310 N. Main St., Pearland, TX 77581
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 1, 2019
