Jacqueline Marsh Yeoman, age 75, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 16, 2019. She had been suffering from health complications due to breast cancer. A native of Pasadena, CA, she was the daughter of the late Dorothy Marsh of Lawrence, MA, and Robert Marsh of Kalispell, MT; and the younger sister of the late Roland Bradstreet Marsh.

Jackie is survived by her husband of 52 years, Mark Alan Yeoman; her son Matthew Scott Yeoman and wife, Mee Young, of Charlotte, NC; her daughter Joanna and husband, Gregg Byrd, of Dallas, TX; and grandchildren Isabel, Abby, Aiken, Henry, Anna Grace and Anna Sophia.

In Jackie's childhood, the family moved several times as her father, a Cal Tech-educated electrical engineer and missile defense specialist, took positions with various defense contractors in California, Massachusetts, and Michigan before settling in Tucson, Arizona where she attended junior high school.

Some of Jackie's most cherished childhood memories are horseback riding in the Catalina foothills of Tucson accompanied by her collie, Prince. At Catalina High School in Tucson, Jackie was cheerleader, Letterman Queen, and named best female athlete. Jackie studied elementary education at the University of Arizona where she was a member of the Delta Gamma. Upon graduation in 1966, Jackie married her husband, Mark, at St. Mark's Presbyterian Church in Tucson. Jackie and Mark then moved to Philadelphia, PA, where Jackie taught second grade in the Rose-Tree Media school district while Mark completed his studies at the University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine. They moved to Houston, TX, where the family lived for over 47 years, so that Mark could begin his residency in Cardiology at Baylor College of Medicine.

An accomplished tennis player and interior designer, Jackie had a passion for missions and teaching. She taught fourth and fifth grade Sunday school for over 30 years first at St. Luke's United Methodist Church and Bethel Church in Houston, TX.

Following Mark's retirement, Mark and Jackie moved to Northern Mississippi to be near the families of Mark's brothers, Scott and Steve Yeoman. The family has been living in Lee County and Pontotoc County while clearing land on Lake Lamar Bruce to build a home. Jackie has enjoyed spending her time in Mississippi with family, with the community at West Heights Baptist Church in Pontotoc, and with members of the Amish community.

A closed casket viewing will be held from 5PM-8PM on Friday, May 24. 2019, at Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc, MS. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at West Heights Baptist Church with the Reverend David Hamilton officiating. The interment will be held following the funeral service at the West Heights Baptist Church cemetery adjacent to the sanctuary. A reception at the church fellowship hall will follow the interment. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the .

