Jacqueline Ann Rinaldi

1933-2019

Jacqueline "Jackie" Rinaldi was born on January 19, 1933 and passed into eternal life on May 10, 2019. Jackie was born in Passaic, New Jersey, the daughter of Samuel and Rose Bene. She attended Passaic High School and Fairleigh Dickinson University, and worked for Columbia Artists Management in Manhattan where she met many famous opera and classical artists of the day. In 1958, she married Salvador Rinaldi, to whom she was wed for 57 years until his death in 2015. Sal and Jackie moved to Houston in 1977, and also spent time with his career in San Francisco and Caracas, Venezuela.

Jackie is survived by daughter Patricia Boland of Houston, her husband Jim and son Patrick, and daughter Jackie Valentino of Richland, Washington, her husband Tom and sons Andrew and James. She is also survived by her brother Robert and his wife Arlene of New York. Jackie was one of the founding members of the Samaritan's Group at St. John Vianney Church helping the homebound and elderly. She will be lovingly remembered by her family and many friends for her sense of humor, gentle nature, and love of anything Italian.

A funeral mass will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Vianney Church, 625 Nottingham Oaks Trail, Houston, Texas 77079.

In lieu of flowers, anyone desiring may send donations to St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Attn: Social Services. Published in Houston Chronicle on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary