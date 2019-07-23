Home

Houston Jewish Funerals
5455 Dashwood St.
Bellaire, TX 77401
(713) 666-0257
Graveside service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Beth Yeshurun Post Oak Cemetery
1037 Post Oak Rd
Houston, TX
Jacqueline Samuelson was born in Houston, Texas, the 2nd daughter of Morris and Ester Sadoff. She is survived by her sister Marcia and her husband Dr. Irv Wishnow, her three children Albert Greenfield and his wife Amy, Allison & (Dennis) Taylor and Mindy Greenfield. Her Grandchildren Michael Taylor, Jennifer Taylor, Stephanie Brown and her husband Eddie and Gary Greenfield. Her Great grandchildren Louis Taylor and Amber Taylor.
Her family is extraordinarily grateful for the love and kindness of her best friend and caretaker Maria Barrios.
She is proceeded in death by her parents, her sister Bonny Oshiro and her beloved Lionel Samuelson.
Jacqueline's passions included, among others, raising, breeding and showing National Champion Toy Poodles, world travel and operating her well established beauty supply business now over 30 years strong. She and her husband Lionel started a franchise on the SW Freeway and brought in her daughter as a partner. Adding to that success they opened a 2nd store, managed since its opening, by her granddaughter Stephanie which continues to be successful and growing.
A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, July 25 at 10:00 am at Beth Yeshurun Post Oak Cemetery, 1037 Post Oak Rd. Houston, Texas 77055
In lieu of flowers please donate to a local animal shelter or .
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 23, 2019
