Jacqueline Paula Montague Trepp
1946-2020
Jacqueline Paula Montague Trepp of Spring, Texas passed away peacefully at what was to be her new home in Edgewater, FL surrounded by her loving family. She was 74. Jackie was born on March 11, 1946 in Englewood, New Jersey, the daughter of Harry V. Montague, Jr. and Irene Ann Capozzi Montague. She was the eldest of 5 children. Raised in an Air Force family she lived in many places throughout her childhood, her favorite was Okinawa, Japan.
Jackie graduated from Pepperdine University and started her career in corporate administration. She was a jack of all trades, an amazing wife and mother, licensed hypnotherapist and became an expert in everything she touched or did. She loved gardening, cooking, sewing, sport fishing and quilting. One of her favorite things was raising wild birds and she had an affection for Cardinals especially. Jackie truly was a legend and will be greatly missed by all. It was in 1980 during a business lunch at the Cottage Crest restaurant in Waltham, Mass. that she met the love of her life, Ron Trepp. They fell in love and married on April 4, 1981. They spent their lives doing everything together. She leaves behind her loving husband, L. Ronald Trepp. Her daughter, Carrie Irene Fulcher, son-in-law Jamie Blair Fulcher and the apple of her eye, her granddaughter, Ashley Blair Fulcher. Jackie also leaves behind her siblings. Brother Monty Montague, sister Michele Thomas and her youngest sister Renee Johnson who she considered "her baby". She is preceded in death by her parents Harry V. Montague, Jr. and Irene Ann Capozzi Montague and her sister, Patricia Montague Musgrove. Jackie requested to be cremated and her ashes to be scattered at sea from a cruise ship, her family will be carrying out her wish. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her name to the American Brain Tumor Association https://www.abta.org/