Jacquelyn Rasmussen


1929 - 2019
Jacquelyn Rasmussen Obituary
Jacquelyn Rasmussen of Santa Fe, TX, and long time resident of Houston TX., passed away quietly at her home on October 26, 2019.
Born in Chicago IL. on December 12, 1929 to John and Annabelle Fallon, Jacquelyn was the proud mother of five children. Jacquelyn worked at the VA in San Francisco until her retirement in 1995 when she returned to Houston and eventually to Santa Fe.
Jacquelyn is survived by her daughter Cheryl, her son Krist, daughter in law Kim and numerous grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents John and Belle, husband Tom, sister Betty, sons Rick and Kerry and daughter Gail.
If Roses grow in Heaven
Lord, please pick a bunch for me.
Place them in my Mother's arms
and tell her they're from me.
Tell her that I love her and miss her,
and when she turns to smile,
place a kiss upon her cheek
and hold her for awhile.
Because remembering her is easy,
I do it every day,
but there's an ache within my heart
that will never go away.
Thank you Momma,
We love you.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 4, 2019
