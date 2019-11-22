|
Jacquelyn Richards
1958-2019
Jacquelyn Richards entered eternal rest on Saturday, November 16, 2019 with family at her bedside at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas. Born in Mississippi on July 23, 1958 to John and Barbara Richards, Jacque was the light of her family who adored her for her patience, charity, and supportive spirit. She was raised with Christian values that she continued to follow throughout her life. After graduating from Delta State University School of Nursing in 1981, Jacque settled in Houston where she devoted her formative years to become exceptionally successful professionally as a Registered Nurse in the Cardiovascular Recovery Unit at St. Luke's Medical Center in Houston Texas, where she faithfully served for 35 years. In the latter years of her professional career, Jacque' enrolled in Texas Woman's University to pursue a Masters Degree in Nurse Practitioner. In the midst of her studies, Jacque' received her diagnosis, yet her tenacious and victorious spirit only encouraged her to fight harder. In May 2015, she proudly earned her degree and became a Licensed Nurse Practitioner in Family Medicine. Soon thereafter, she joined Baylor College of Medicine's Healthcare for the Homeless Clinic where she found great joy in providing quality healthcare to God's precious treasures. Along her journey, she impacted a multitude of friends, co-workers, and patients with her infectious smile, words of encouragement, and desire to provide compassionate care to anyone in need.
Jacque survived by her two sons, Lakeitrick (Katrice) Richards and Perry Moore, Jr. and one grandson, Knowah William Wright-Richards all of Houston, TX. Four brothers, Seab (Gloria) Dorsey, Jr. of Cleveland, MS; Raymond (Rene) Richards of Long Beach, CA; Robert Wince of Arlington, TX; and Bobby (Purina) Richards of Katy, TX. Seven sisters, Juanita Hodges of Carson, CA; Regina Wince of Cleveland, MS; Versaillers (Andre) Cotright and Rita Richard both of Houston, TX; Deloris (Ronald) Carter of Southaven, MS; Leona (Roger) Bishop of Madison, MS; Kishki Hall of Walls, MS; and Denise Ward of Dallas, TX. A host of family and friends will dearly miss her birthday calls, hugs, and encouragement.
Visitation will be held (Saturday) November 23, 2019 from 2-2:55 p.m. Service at 3:00 p.m. Both services will be held at Windsor Village U.M.C., 6000 Heatherbrook Dr., Rev. Kirbyjon Caldwell, Senior Pastor, officiating.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 22, 2019