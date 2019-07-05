Jaime Jaime

1936-2019

Jaime Jaime, a loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on June 29, 2019 at the age of 82 years. He was born in Driscoll, Texas to Vidal and Lydia Jaime on July 10, 1936.

Jaime is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Elva; sons Vidal Jaime and Rodney Jaime (London); daughter Elizabeth Gonzales (Mitch); grandchildren David Jaime, Lauren DeLoach, Mitchell Gonzales and Gabby Gonzales. He left behind numerous nieces and nephews who loved "Tio Cuate" dearly.

He is preceded in death by his parents Vidal and Lydia Jaime, his brothers Daniel, Rafael, Vidal, Andreas R., Humberto, Andreas; sisters Severa, Engracia, Amalia (his twin), Mary, Lupita, Paulita.

Jaime was an amazing chef by profession who shared his culinary talents for over 30 years with the prominent Houston Club, the historic Shamrock Hotel, and other private country clubs. Outside of his career, he served his community for 44 years as a Third Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus, Council # 2917. He and his best friends, Jake Rodriguez and Lupe Briones, spent many years volunteering at the St. Theresa Catholic Church bazaars and cooking for numerous church events.

Most noteworthy, Jaime was a man of incredible faith, family and integrity. His biggest joys were his beloved wife Elva and grandchildren. They were the light of his life. For his friends and family, he leaves a void that will never be filled.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 7th from 5:00 to 9:00pm, with a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00pm in the Grand Chapel at Forest Park Lawndale funeral home. A funeral mass will be celebrated on July 8th, at 11:00am at St. Helen Catholic Church in Pearland with Rev. Jose Alonso celebrant. Rite of Christian Burial will follow at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery. Published in Houston Chronicle on July 5, 2019