BRADSHAW-CARTER FUNERAL HOME
1734 W ALABAMA ST
Houston, TX 77098
(713) 521-0066
Celebration of Life
Thursday, May 2, 2019
2:00 PM
BRADSHAW-CARTER FUNERAL HOME
1734 W ALABAMA ST
Houston, TX 77098
Jake Alexander Hampton Obituary
Jake A. Hampton
2002-2019
Jake Alexander Hampton peacefully passed away from Hunter's Syndrome on Saturday, April 27, 2019. He was surrounded by his mother, father, and twin sisters in his bedroom in West University Place, Texas.
Jake is the son of Monica and Wallis Hampton; brother of Natalie and Nicole Hampton; grandson of Donald and Barbara Hampton and Hubert and Elaine Willman; nephew of Heidi and Bruce Cox, Krista and Joe Formica, and George Willman and Jacqueline Scheurer; cousin of Erin, Christopher, David, and Lucie Cox and Paul and Elaina Formica; Godson to Lanham and Dacia Napier; and special friend to many others. Jake's joy and belly laugh were contagious and his unconditional trust and love affected all who met him. He brought out the best in everyone. Jake will be missed.
A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at two o'clock in the afternoon at The Bradshaw-Carter Home, 1734 West Alabama Street, Houston, Texas. Gifts in memory of Jake can be made to PM Pals (https://my.stlukesmethodist.org/jake) or the MPS Society (https://MPSSociety.org/give/). These gifts will benefit other families and children with similar challenges.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 2, 2019
