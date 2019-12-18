Home

POWERED BY

Services
Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home
13102 North Fwy
Houston, TX 77060
(281) 443-0063
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home
13102 North Fwy
Houston, TX 77060
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jake Guarino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jake Guarino


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jake Guarino Obituary
Jake D. Guarino
1945-2019
Jake Dee Guarino (74) passed away on December 13th at his home in Spring, Texas after a short battle with cancer. He was born on March 31, 1945 in Houston, Texas. He is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years Carolyn Niederhofer Guarino. Jake graduated from Jeff Davis High School in 1963, and from 1966-1970 proudly served in the United States Air Force. He later graduated from the University of Houston. He began working at Empire Truck Lines shortly thereafter, where he retired in 2011. A memorial service will be held on Friday December 20th at 1:00pm at Earthman Resthaven, 13102 North Freeway, Houston, TX 77060. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The in memory of Jake Guarino.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jake's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -