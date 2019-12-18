|
Jake D. Guarino
1945-2019
Jake Dee Guarino (74) passed away on December 13th at his home in Spring, Texas after a short battle with cancer. He was born on March 31, 1945 in Houston, Texas. He is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years Carolyn Niederhofer Guarino. Jake graduated from Jeff Davis High School in 1963, and from 1966-1970 proudly served in the United States Air Force. He later graduated from the University of Houston. He began working at Empire Truck Lines shortly thereafter, where he retired in 2011. A memorial service will be held on Friday December 20th at 1:00pm at Earthman Resthaven, 13102 North Freeway, Houston, TX 77060. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The in memory of Jake Guarino.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 18, 2019