Jake Ragusa, Sr.
1919-2019
Jake Ragusa, Sr. was born November 7, 1919 in Houston, Texas passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at the age of 99.
Preceded in death by his loving wife of over 71 years Rose, and daughters Rosemary and Vita.
Family was at the central core of his life.
Jake is survived by daughter Chris and Paul Montalbano, son Jake and Elysia Ragusa, Jr. and son-in-law Sam Rose. Grandchildren Karen and Allan Racey, Sam and Morgen Rose, Vince and Caroline Montalbano, Angela Montalbano, Bill and Sheri Sheppard, Blake and Meredith Sheppard, Jake Ragusa III, Jacqueline and Matthew Baker; great-grandchildren Sam and Nicholas Rose, Nathan and Rachal Racey, Adam Sheppard, Elizabeth and Matthew Montalbano, Beau, Coner and Georgia Sheppard, Wyatt and Lillian Baker; and Sister Francis Candelari.
Visitation will be Monday, February 18, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm with the Rosary being recited at 7:00 pm in The Hunters Creek Chapel at Earthman Funeral Directors, 8303 Katy Freeway, Houston, Texas 77024. Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 6622 Haskell Street, Houston, Texas 77007 with the graveside service immediately following at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery.
