James Alton Glover
1941-2020
September 25, 1941 -
September 20, 2020
On Sunday, September 20, 2020, beloved James "Jim" Alton Glover of Houston, Texas passed away at age 78.
Jim was born September 25, 1941 in Livingston, Texas to parents, Ben Alton "Bennie" Glover and Dorothy Evelyn (Evans) Glover and beloved stepmother Sara (Love) Glover. He is preceded in death by his parents and wife of 20 years, Sherri Hodges Glover.
Jim is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, James and Melanie Glover of Frisco, Texas; daughter and son-in-law, Paige and Andy Walsh of Dallas, Texas; grandchildren, Wade and Sydney Glover, Drake, Luke, and Matt Walsh; sister, Sherry Glover Roberts of Naperville, Illinois; grand niece and nephew, Carley Kasparek and Markus Hodges; and other relatives and friends.
Jim graduated from Livingston High School where he was a proud member of several Livingston Lions athletic teams. He attended Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas where he was a member of Delta Tau Delta Fraternity. He was also a member of the Brooks Hunting Club in Sonora, Texas where he loved hunting with his father, son, grandson and friends. Family meant the world to Jim. He planned many memorable trips to spend time with loved ones in Sun Valley, Mexico, Houston, or Lake Cherokee. He was always the first person planning a meal and enjoyed getting everything ready to entertain. Jim never missed a boat ride, hunting trip, or any other moment he could spend with his family.
Jim dedicated an impressive 46 years of professional work in the financial sector as an Institutional Bond Salesman. He had a career many admired, but he measured his success by the lifelong relationships he formed with clients and coworkers alike. Everyone loved Jim. While his work environment changed throughout his career, Jim was known in each firm for his professionalism, honesty, hard work, and dedication to clients. He always looked past roadblocks to find solutions, putting his client's needs and goals first. Jim was more than a financial professional to those he served: he was a trusted and dedicated friend for life.
Jim constantly extended his warmth, compassion and care to everyone he met. He was happy to share a story from his life that could bring a laugh, teach a life or business lesson, offer a unique perspective on an issue, or a combination of all three.
Jim was most grateful for the kindness, support, and love of Phil Love and David McMullen. He would also like to extend his sincere gratitude to Rella and Joe Griffin for their many years of friendship and caregiving.
In lieu of flowers, Jim requested donations be made to Cane Rosso Rescue, www.canerossorescue.org
, or Crime Stoppers.
A private, family graveside service will be held in Livingston, Texas.
Cochran Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Please sign our online guestbook at www.cochranfh.com