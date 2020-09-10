James Athanasion
1928-2020
James Athanasion, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away on September 3, 2020. James was born June 27, 1928 in Philadelphia, PA.
A funeral service will be held on Friday September 11, 2020 at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 3511 Yoakum Blvd Houston, TX 77006. Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 am with the funeral service starting at 10:30 am. Graveside service will follow.
