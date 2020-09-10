1/1
James Athanasion
1928 - 2020
{ "" }
James Athanasion
1928-2020
James Athanasion, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away on September 3, 2020. James was born June 27, 1928 in Philadelphia, PA.
A funeral service will be held on Friday September 11, 2020 at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 3511 Yoakum Blvd Houston, TX 77006. Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 am with the funeral service starting at 10:30 am. Graveside service will follow.
Please visit Bradshawcarter.com for a more detailed version of this tribute.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral
SEP
11
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral
