James Athanasion1928-2020James Athanasion, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away on September 3, 2020. James was born June 27, 1928 in Philadelphia, PA.A funeral service will be held on Friday September 11, 2020 at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 3511 Yoakum Blvd Houston, TX 77006. Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 am with the funeral service starting at 10:30 am. Graveside service will follow.Please visit Bradshawcarter.com for a more detailed version of this tribute.