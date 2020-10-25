JAMES B. DEGEORGE
1932-2020
James B. DeGeorge, third generation Houstonian, passed away on the 19th of October 2020, after a long bout with cancer. James was 88. He was born on the 21st of January, 1932, and was the last and fifth child of the late Gasper M. DeGeorge, Sr. and Josephine Pinto DeGeorge LaMantia. In his youth he was affectionately known as "Baby". James was the last surviving grandchild of Michele DeGeorge, who arrived in Houston in the 1880's, acquired land in downtown Houston and contributed to its development with such notable properties as the DeGeorge Hotel (1913), now the DeGeorge at Union Station, located at Preston St. and La Branch St. and the former Auditorium Hotel (1926), now the Lancaster Hotel, located at Texas Ave. and Louisiana St.
James attended St. Anne's Catholic School and St. Thomas High School in Houston. He also attended the University of Houston and the University of Texas at Austin. His business studies at the University of Texas were interrupted when he was called for duty as a reserve in the United States Marine Corp. during the Korean War in 1951. He was stationed at Camp Pendleton in California for training.
In November, 1955, James was married and started his family. James "Jimmy" Bernard DeGeorge, Jr. was the first child born in 1957 and soon followed the birth of Gregory "Greg" Allman in 1958. Jim remarried and in 1970, his third son, Lance Clayton, was born.
James followed in the footsteps of his father and grandfather as a visionary developer of residential and commercial properties. One of his early real estate developments was the Wood Shadows residential subdivision in Houston. Later, in 1988, James developed the Woodway Arch Shopping Center located at Woodway Drive and Bering Drive. It was the only shopping center built in Harris County that year due to the economic recession. This shopping center, serving the neighborhoods of Tanglewood, Briargrove and Memorial Villages, was an immediate success. James' sons have carried on the vision of their father and earlier generations with additional commercial real estate developments, several of which are still owned by the family and located in the same aforementioned neighborhoods where all three sons were raised and attended elementary, middle and high school.
James had a great zest for life, therefore he had many interests and hobbies. He especially enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson as a teenager and continued to ride until late in his life. He loved classical music and served for several years on the board of the Houston Symphony Society. Being a knowledgeable connoisseur of fine wines and having an avid interest in the culinary arts, he founded the Houston organization of Amici della Vite ("Friends of the Vine") to share his expert knowledge of Italian wine and food. His son Lance is continuing the legacy of this organization. James also served on the board and as President of the Houston chapter of The International Wine and Food Society. He also served on the boards of several well-known food and wine organizations including the Confrerie de la Chaine de Rotisseurs, Les Amis d'Escoffier, The Seventh of April Club, and Commanderie de Bordeaux. James was especially proud to be a member of a wine group known as The Committee, a distinguished gastronomic group whose purpose was to promote gracious living, relate wines to fine foods and encourage excellent service. A related highlight was his hosting Chateau Latour for several events in Houston and Dallas to promote their fine wines, followed later by being a personal guest at the Chateau in Pauillac, France.
James was an accomplished pocket billiards player that played in exhibition matches in Houston with some of the greatest pocket billiard champions in the world. Because of his love for the game, he bought the Le Cue Billiard Room in the West University Village so he could frequently practice and play pool with friends and family. In the 1960's, he opened the first Brunswick Billiard Table store in Houston which was located on the ground floor below the Le Cue. He was an avid crossword puzzle solver, which kept him mentally sharp until the end of his life. James was known for his humorous personality, often telling jokes to his many friends and family. He will be missed greatly for the love, humor and generosity that he showed to those who crossed his path.
James is survived by his sons James Bernard DeGeorge, Jr. (Jane), Gregory Allman DeGeorge (Becky) and Lance Clayton DeGeorge (Nazanin); grandsons Jason DeGeorge, Dylan DeGeorge and Liam DeGeorge; granddaughters Sabrina DeGeorge, Jamie DeGeorge and Julia DeGeorge; his nephews: Sam J. Lucas III (Melanie); Lynn K. DeGeorge (Jamie), and nieces: Gayle DeGeorge, Sharon Anne Dawson (Gary) and Cynthia DeGeorge Muncie (Alex). He is also survived by his loving companion of many years Sharon Apple. Other survivors include numerous grandnephews and grandnieces.
James is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Michael J. DeGeorge, his brother Gasper M. DeGeorge, his sister Ursula DeGeorge Simpson, his sister Carmalee DeGeorge, his niece Sandra Lucas Malone and his nephew Michael Wayne DeGeorge.
Jimmy, Greg and Lance wish to acknowledge, with great appreciation, the care and attention given to their father during the last 26 years by houseman David Brown. The family also wishes to thank the doctors and staff at Houston Methodist Hospital for their attentive care with special mention to Dr. Jorge Darcourt and Dr. Raj Satkunasivam.
A private family funeral service will be conducted at the DeGeorge Family Mausoleum located at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family kindly requests memorial contributions in support of the Cancer Center at the Houston Methodist Hospital Foundation, in memory of Mr. DeGeorge, and may be directed to Houston Methodist Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 4384, Houston, Texas 77210-4384.
Please visit Mr. DeGeorge's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com
where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family.