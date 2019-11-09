|
James William Bacak
1938-2019
James William Bacak, 81, of Burton, died Nov. 4, 2019, in Brazos County.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, St. Ann's Catholic Church, Somerville. Burial: South Park Cemetery, Pearland. Rosary recited: 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 at Memorial Oaks Chapel in Brenham, followed by visitation from 6:00-8:00 p.m.
Mr. Bacak was born April 19, 1938, in San Antonio, TX, to John Benjamin Bacak and Bettie Mary (Polansky) Bacak.
Mr. Bacak was joined in death by his wife, Irene Marie (Bruegging) Bacak; and his brother, Thomas Bacak.
Survivors include his children and their spouses, Sandra Bacak of Houston, Chris Bacak and Yaping Zheng of Aubrey, Cheryl and Richard Moxley of Oakton, VA, Lisa and Robert Roth of Renton, WA, Dwane and Dawn Bacak of Peachtree Corners, GA, Glenn and Judi Francis of Katy and Chris Francis of Brenham; 11 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; sisters and brothers-in-law, Rose Ann Bacak, SSND, Barbara Bacak, SSND, Bettie Marie Opiela and Roy Lee Heinrich; sisters-in-law, Alice Bacak and Yupin Bacak; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Mr. Bacak was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Anita Joyce Bacak; brother and sister-in-law, John Robert and Doris Bacak; brother, Henry "Hank" Bacak; sister, Therese Heinrich; and brother-in-law, Jim Opiela.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Volunteer Services Council, Brenham SSLC. To donate online, go to http://www.brenhamvsc.com/ and click on the "Donate" button. To donate via check, please make check payable to Volunteer Services Council, 4001 Hwy. 36 South, Brenham, TX 77833.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 W. Main St., Brenham, TX 77833, 979-836-4564, www.memorialoakschapel.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 9, 2019