James Robert "Jamie" Baine
1987-2020
James Robert "Jamie" Baine had one goal in life: To be a man who would make his wife and his parents proud. He succeeded greatly at this- and so much more.
Jamie was born on October 24, 1987, in Huntsville, TX- a big, beautiful child with light green eyes and a smile that beamed charm. His kindness was authentic. He had a sharp wit and a great sense of humor, with charisma to spare. He met the world with fierce passion and perseverance. And, he showed us all the importance of finding oneself, and never settling for less.
Jamie had big plans for his life, and was committed from an early age to being his own man, forging his own path, and making a name for himself on his own – according to his own rules.
As a child, Jamie lobbied against going to kindergarten, and he had what he considered to be a good reason. He knew how to operate a tractor by age 5, and would plead with his mother to let him go to work on the ranch alongside his granddad. Though he was too young to become a full-time rancher, he did start his own lawn-mowing business later in his youth.
As he grew older, he also grew stronger, faster, and more agile, which set the stage for his acclaimed achievements in sports. Jamie excelled at every sport he played, including baseball, soccer, football, and even paintball. His motivation and commitment to giving nothing less than 110% was obvious by the time he was in the sixth grade, when he played baseball against kids who were two years older.
Later, at Huntsville High School, he was a stand out on the football field. One of the toughest running backs on the team, he competed against players who would go on to the NFL, and more than held his own – earning first team, all-district honors not just in football, but in multiple sports. (Years later, when he would hit you with one of his body-crunching hugs, you were reminded that a bruising runner still lurked within him). In a reflection of his leadership skills and the respect he had earned on the field, Jamie was voted team captain.
Jamie succeeded in sports for many of the same reasons he succeeded in life: He believed in himself. If anyone told him he couldn't do something, he made darn sure that he could. If anyone doubted how far he could go, he just went further. If something stood in the way of his goals, he would conquer it.
Though recruited to play football at several universities, Jamie wanted to pursue a career in business. Heading off to Texas Christian University, he left his love for organized sports behind him. But at TCU, he discovered a new love, one that was as true as it was unconditional: Sophia Macris. In a world where too many people go their entire lives searching for a soul mate, Jamie found his early.
When they met in March 2009, it was love at first sight- a truly electric moment. They were married on June 20, 2015 in a true Greek wedding – with everything that implies. Jamie often described it as the best night of his life, and how proud he was to be an honorary Greek.
Jamie got his start in the oil and gas industry while still in college, and upon graduating, he began working on pipeline projects throughout South Texas. It was not unusual for him to spend five days in the field and then drive eight or nine hours back to Fort Worth to see Sophia, if only for a short weekend. And as Jamie began to climb whatever ladder the business world presented him, he found increasing success.
He was a hard worker- one of the most motivated and driven people that we've ever known- always willing, even eager, to go above and beyond. It paid off. In the years that followed, he was recruited to manage even larger pipeline construction projects, work that took he and Sophia across the country and back, between Pennsylvania and West Virginia, with a brief stop in Oklahoma City. It was an adventure that gave them a new appreciation for life. They lived both lakeside and in the mountains, as well as in Tornado Alley. They experienced bomb cyclones and frostbite warnings, and were awestruck by the glorious fall foliage in the Appalachians. They also learned to love a whole new set of neighbors – bears, bobcats, bunnies, and baby deer.
By age 31, Jamie had been directly involved in the management of over $1 billion worth of projects. Then in 2019, a new opportunity arose in renewable energy with biogas. It would bring him and Sophia back to Houston, and put his career on a new and exciting track. He believed it was "the way of the future", and declared it to be his life's passion, never missing the chance to explain in great detail why he'd fallen in love with it.
Jamie immersed himself in the science, economics, and logistics of the clean-energy process, working day and night as he pursued a dream that combined his entrepreneurial nature with his high standard for doing things right. Putting his passion into practice, he created and founded Envision RNG in 2020, a company dedicated to developing biogas projects that supported family farmers while helping to address the risks of climate change. It was further proof that this was a man who was not afraid to take great risks. He was utterly fearless in that regard (but speaking of fears, spiders and great white sharks topped his list).
Jamie's success in business was the result of many factors. But one of the most important was the rare ability to see himself for exactly who he was. He was always self-evaluating, recognized his imperfections, and consistently strived to improve as a person and a professional. And like any good businessman, he could also confidently hold his own in any conversation – the deeper, the better.
As focused as he could be on business, Jamie would never be mistaken for an all-work-and-no-play kind of guy. The world we shared with him was a whole lot more fun when he was around. He was unfiltered, and was not afraid to cut up and get goofy if it meant getting a laugh – often laughing the hardest when laughing at himself. Laughter connected him and Sophia. It was one of the many languages of their love.
Jamie loved to cook and grill – skills passed down from his parents – and a good meal was always guaranteed. His signature specialties varied from sophistication to simplicity, including Ahi tuna, Alaskan king crab claws, spaghetti Bolognese, chicken noodle soup, pancakes, brownies, and anything he could whip up in his grandmother's cast iron skillet. And his backyard wasn't just reduced to his outdoor kitchen- he loved tending to it as much as he loved tending to the house itself.
But he didn't just cook. The man could eat. During his TCU days, at Fort Worth's famous Yogi's Bagel Café, he was frequently known as "the kid who orders half the menu". Jamie's appetite was legendary.
And don't get us started on his love for sweets. The stock price for Blue Bell ice cream is sure to plummet sharply with the news of Jamie's passing. He ate ice cream and candy every day, and still managed to keep his muscular physique.
His moves weren't just limited to the football field, either. Jamie was an incredible dancer who could steal the show on any dance floor, to any genre of music. His talents were always on display at special events, and his song and dance routines were regular occurrences at home.
Part of his appeal was surely his good looks and charm. Jamie was swoon-worthy, a sharp dresser who looked like he either just stepped off a magazine cover or belonged on Wall Street. One vacation was even interrupted when a group of people approached his wife to ask if he was a movie star. On another occasion, he was approached to be the subject of a TV commercial profiling entrepreneurs.
Jamie was fiercely protective of his friends and family, and either took a punch for or saved the life of more than one member, on more than one occasion. And as a youngster, he would invite friends to the house anytime, on any day, for any reason. It didn't matter where they came from, where they lived, or who their families were. Jamie was always there for them.
He also loved kids – he looked forward to having his own – and animals. He anticipated being the good cop parent, a cool dad who would give his kids whatever they wanted. This parenting style was tested in advance with his four-legged children. They were his babies, and he treated them as such, often carrying each of them around like any dad would carry his newborn. Jamie always held a soft spot for strays, and could never resist stopping to help whatever lost or abandoned animal he found. He would have been proud to be a father, but the paternal bond he developed with his pets ran a close second. Caring for them revealed a new layer of unconditional love, selflessness, and a generosity of spirit.
The day Jamie died, a part of us died along with him. We will miss him every day for the rest of our lives. When he left this world on July 25, 2020, flying away like a beautiful bird, we couldn't help but be reminded that while our lives may be darker without him, we can find peace in cherishing the light that he brought to us, and the knowledge that it will shine eternally. We hope you will smile each time you think of him. That's what he would have wanted.
Jamie is survived by his wife, Sophia; his parents, James and Jill; his brother, Stephen Baine and wife Carly; his mother-in-law Donna McKenzie Cody and father-in-law, Dr. Michael Macris; his grandmother, Gwendolyn Hardy; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandmother and grandfather, Annie Mae Copeland Baine and Hubert Elroy Baine, in addition to his grandfather, Robert D. Hardy, Jr., all of whom are undoubtedly celebrating their reunion.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, Jamie's life- in particularly his love for children- be celebrated with a donation to The Boys and Girls Club of Huntsville, TX at www.WalkerCountyKids.org/
. Funeral services will be privately held.