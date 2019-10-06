Home

James Beavers Sr.


1931 - 2019
James Beavers Sr. Obituary
James Lowry (Popeye) Beavers Sr.
1931-2019
James Lowry (Popeye) Beavers Sr., born December 7, 1931, died peacefully on a beautiful fall day, October 1, 2019 at his home in New Braunfels, Texas.
Survivors include: James Lowry Beavers Jr, & wife Debra Lee of Prescott, Arizona and their children, Ryan & wife Pamela Beavers and their children, Brandon and Blakely; Christopher Kudelka & wife Amanda; Andrew Kudelka & wife Brooke; and Jacquelyn Beavers.
Denise Doree Beavers Penick of Austin with two sons John Dee Barger III and his three sons, Aidan, Rand, and Landon; and Jared Barger.
Brigette Irene Beavers of New Braunfels.
Cheryl Lee Adams & husband Joe Benoit of New Braunfels, with her two sons, Phillip Adams & wife Camille, with sons Linus and Simon; and Aubrey Adams.
Joseph Lae Beavers & wife Sherry Kay, retired to Goldthwaite, with three daughters, Lauren, Katherine, and Jillian Beavers.
John Latham Beavers of New Braunfels.
Popeye was preceded in death by his parents Noah & Hazel Latham, sisters Jane King and Doree Burnett, and his brothers Junior and Knox Beavers.
Athletically gifted, Popeye's sports accomplishments were renowned and earned him scholarships to Rice University in Basketball and Track & Field. While at Rice he met Shirley Herring and married in 1955. Soon after, Popeye was employed at Exxon in Baytown 30 years while also officiating high school and collegiate sports and several times in the Astrodome. His dedication and exemplary aptitude merited him recognition and the induction into the Southwest Conference Football & Basketball Hall of Fame, Hall of Honor.
After retirement, he and Shirley moved to New Braunfels.
A Viewing is scheduled Friday, October 11, 2019 at 5:30 at Lux Funeral Home and a Get-Together @ Beavers Bend, Saturday, October 12 at noon.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Lee College in Baytown @ Lee College Foundation, PO Box 818, Baytown, Tx 281-425-6303 and/or Rice University at www.giving.rice.edu 713-348-3877.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 6, 2019
