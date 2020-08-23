James (Jim)

Joseph Boland

1933-2020

James (Jim) Joseph Boland, beloved husband of Fran Boland, died August 16, 2020. Jim was born June 21, 1933 to Ruth and Tom Boland of Houston. He attended St. Anne's Elementary School, graduated from St. Thomas High School, Class of '51 and was a graduate of The University of Toronto, Class of '56.

Jim proudly served his country as a Naval Officer for five years. Thereafter, he spent thirty years in the pharmaceutical industry. After retirement, Jim volunteered for several years at Memorial Assistance Ministries and later at St. John Vianney Thrift Shop.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Pat Boland, and sons John and Michael Boland. He is survived by his loving wife Fran, son James Boland II and wife Patricia, son Thomas Boland, daughter Sharon Aston and husband John, and daughter-in-law Angela Boland.

He is also survived by his grandchildren Patrick, Carson, Trulee, Lacey, Charlotte, Cody, Jane, John Joseph, Raelyn and Phaedra.

The Rosary and Funeral Mass will be held at a later date at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Walsingham. An announcement of details will be published at that time.

Carnes Funeral Home



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store