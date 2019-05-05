Services The Settegast-Kopf [email protected] Creek 15015 Southwest Fwy Sugar Land , TX 77478 (281) 565-5015 Resources More Obituaries for James Bowen Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James Bowen

Obituary Condolences Flowers James Robert Bowen

1925-2019

Born in 1925, Bob was one of the last of what has been called the greatest generation—a generation shaped by the Great Depression and called to a world war; a generation that worked to achieve a society that was better and safer than the one they were born into.

Bob was the only surviving child of John Leslie (Les) Bowen--a cowboy and ranch hand--and Dora Fay Reiserer--a teacher in a one-room rural school who made the boys leave their guns outside. He was born in a rented house on an oil lease where his father worked as a roughneck near Hamilton, Kansas.

Bob graduated at 17 from Mount Hope High School in 1943 and enlisted in the Navy as an apprentice seaman. It was a long struggle to the goal of flying airplanes, but he received his commission and wings in October 1945. In June of 1946, he married his high school sweetheart Betty Jo Givens. Bob flew F4F's, F6F's, and F8F's, served on the USS Boxer, and with fighter squadron VF-193. He was a test pilot at Pensacola in 1950, when the peace-time cut-back in military spending put him on inactive duty.

While working as a pilot Bob was recruited by Texas Gas Corporation where he remained as the company was acquired by Union Texas Petroleum then Allied Chemical. Bob eventually became President and CEO of ConVest Energy. After the oil industry collapsed in Houston in the mid 80's, he acquired some oil and gas properties in 1986 and formed a small company, Southwest Energy Development, to operate them.

Bob enjoyed his work and the many people he worked with, but the focus of his life was his family. He and Betty Jo had four children. He helped with homework, attended every little league game, chauffeured, administered first aid and comfort, and modeled for his children the life of a responsible, honorable man. He also showed us that learning is lifelong. He took up painting and photography; he loved art, music, and literature, and was proficient on computers.

Betty Jo and Bob enjoyed many happy years traveling through the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Europe with family and friends. Eleven grandchildren kept them busy attending birthday parties, recitals, and graduations. Grandpa Bob was the "cool grandpa" who knew how to do everything and the only person who could painlessly remove a splinter. If Grandpa was there, everything was going to be OK. He was the family's safe harbor, their Prince Charming, their Cyrano.

Bob lost his beloved wife Betty Jo in 2012 after 65 years of marriage.

He is survived by his son James Robert Bowen Jr. (Vivian), daughters Jamie Grossman (Joel), Janis Martin (Bob), and Jo Ann Scofield (Randy). Grandchildren: David and Paul Martin, James Bowen III (Sabrina), Amy Curtis (Todd), Jenny Puls (Charles), Adam Grossman, Brandon Grossman (Carmen), Elizabeth Richardson (Nico), Katie Scofield (Brent Garza), and Becky and James Scofield. Great grandchildren: Skyler Reininger, Kinley Martin, Emily Bowen, Olivia and Ellie Richardson.

We are profoundly grateful to Dr. J. Raul Soto for the many years of love and laughter we were able to share with our father and grandfather. Published in Houston Chronicle on May 5, 2019