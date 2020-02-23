|
James Patterson "Jim", "Mr. B" Bryant
1934-2020
Jim Bryant passed away peacefully in his sleep February 11, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother and survived by his wife, Penny, his nieces, Stacey Bryant, and Nikki McGowan, and his nephew, John Bryant and his wife, Nancy. A celebration of Jim's life will be held March 27, at 10:00 A.M. at Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church. For a complete obituary, please visit www.legacy.com/dignity-memorial/obituary.aspx?mid=9035293.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 23, 2020