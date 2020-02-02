|
James Karl Buchanan, Sr.
1935-2020
James Karl Buchanan Sr., 84, of Missouri City, Texas passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born March 20, 1935 in Tabor, Texas, he was the son of George Buchanan, James Tate Monroe and Annie Mae Mayo.
James was a hard working entrepreneur, avid sports fan, loving pet owner and artful storyteller. He loved music and westerns, but what he loved most of all was his family.
He will be missed dearly by his wife of 36 years, Frances Barber-Buchanan; children Sandra Bellard, James Karl Buchanan Jr., Gary Buchanan (Angela), Jacqueline Chenier, Ronald Barber (Tammy) and Alan Barber; brother Jefferson Goffney and sister Frankie Jefferson, beloved -grandchildren; Jillian Bellard, Lindsay Buchanan, Tyler Buchanan, Lonneisha Chenier, Lauren Buchanan, James Karl Buchanan lll, Noelle Buchanan, Kassidi Hooker, Ashlea Prater, Troy Hooker, Stephanie Booth, Jacob Barber, Keanna Barber, great- grandchildren; Frankie Prater and Taegan Matthews and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Altha Caldwell and Esta Ray Cashaw; brother Willie George Buchanan.
No funeral services will be held as it was James' wish.
All are welcome to post memories and final words to him at dignitymemorial.com and/or legacy.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 2, 2020