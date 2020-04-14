|
James "Jim" Oswald Buchanan Jr.
1926-2020
James Oswald Buchanan (Jim) left this world on April 5th, 2020. He was born August 20, 1926 in Hattiesburg Mississippi. He was the only son of James O. Buchanan Sr. and Wava Buchanan. He is preceded in death by both of his parents and his dear younger sister, Emma Joyce Mullet. Jim is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Phyllis, his sons Jim and Mike, Mike's wife Karyn, and grandchildren Sam Buchanan and Hope Smith along with their spouses. He is also survived by two nephews, Dan Mullet and Tim Mullet and their families.
Jim grew up in Hattiesburg and later Lucedale Mississippi where his father founded a number of businesses including a general store where he worked as a youth. Jim took a lot of pride in his family name. He was especially close to his paternal grandfather, James Lacy Buchanan, who had served in the Civil war.
Jim was a patriot and joined the Navy to serve in the South Pacific during World War II. Jokingly saying he chose the Navy because "at least I know how to swim". He served on Guam during the war and rose to the rank of Acting Chief Petty Officer commanding 200 men and was awarded the Navy Commendation Ribbon for his service. He was 19 years old.
After the war, Jim attended Georgia Tech in Atlanta where he received a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering graduating near the top of his class and earning the nickname "Archimedes" from his peers for his inventive intelligence.
After college, Jim went to work for Westinghouse Electric Corp. where he had a very successful career of 36 years. He advanced to the position of Southwest Regional Manager before retiring in 1986. His job brought him and his family to Houston in 1968 where he lived until his passing.
Jim enjoyed life and traveled widely with his loving wife Phyllis during his retirement. He possessed an incredibly active and logical mind. He was an inventor, master handyman, expert tomato grower, a crack shot with a rifle or a shotgun, avid fisherman and golfer. Moreover he had a big heart and a deep love for his wife and family. He was one of a kind and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
While there will be no formal service for Jim, Dad, Papa, we will hold a memorial for him in our hearts.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 14, 2020