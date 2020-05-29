James Charles Hester
1937-2020
James Charles Hester, expired (Wednesday) May 20, 2020. A walk-through visitation will be held from 10-10:55a.m on (Saturday) May 30, 2020. Funeral Service (Saturday) May 30, 2020 at 11:00a.m. by INVITATION ONLY. Both services will take place in the chapel of Troy B. Smith Professional Services. Interment, Barker Cemetery(Millican, TX).
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 29, 2020.