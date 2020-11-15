1/
James Childress
1942 - 2020
{ "" }
James Elliott "Jim" Childress, a lifelong resident of Houston, passed away on November 6, 2020 at the age of 77. He was born on December 31, 1942 to Margaret and E.E. "Slim" Childress. Jim graduated from Bellaire High School and the University of Houston. He retired from H.I.S.D. after a long career teaching special education and bilingual classes. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Stephen Childress, and sister Edith Childress Montagne. He is survived by a sister, Sally Lofland of Baton Rouge, LA. and numerous nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Eickenhorst Funeral Services, Conroe, Texas. Those wishing to post tributes and memories to the family may do so at www.eickenhorstfuneral.com

Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 15, 2020.
November 13, 2020
Mr. C. will be missed tremendously. He was a part of our family for many years. He always wanted to be included in family gatherings. He taught our kids to drive and took them on his trips to Florida. He meant a lot to the family. We are glad we got to spend time with him.
Diane Chavarria
Friend
