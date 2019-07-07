James Cisarik

1935-2019

James Michael Cisarik was born on April 8, 1935 in Chicago, Illinois to John and Lena Cisarik. He died and went to his Lord in Heaven on June 28, 2019 after a courageous attempt to recover from a stroke he suffered in August of 2018. Jim moved his family to Houston, Texas in 1968 after taking a consulting job with Haskins & Sells. Less than a decade later he formed James M. Cisarik & Associates and, as a professional engineer and business consultant, assisted numerous hospitals and businesses domestically and internationally for the next twenty-five years before retiring.

During his retirement, Jim's life was about being with and helping people. In addition to always wanting to be around his children and grandchildren, he was an avid golfer at Willow Fork Country Club, an MD Anderson Cancer Center volunteer, and an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion at St. John Vianney Catholic Church. He was also a fixture at area school sporting events, not only watching his own grandchildren participate but also the children and grandchildren of friends. A member of several coffee groups, he and his friends would meet at the local Starbucks where they would attempt to solve the world's problems. Never one to sit around and relax, he spent the last several summers hiking through the mountains of Utah with friends. Jim was a people person who genuinely loved life. He loved nothing more than talking and laughing with family, neighbors and friends of all ages. His intelligence, compassion for others and sense of humor will be missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife Louise of 54 years, son Stephen and brothers Tom and Peter. Jim is survived by his children; Jim and wife Marian of Houston, David and wife Brianna of Houston, and Brian and wife Ruth of San Antonio; and his brother John of Chicago. He is also survived by eleven grandchildren and one great grandchild. Jim took great joy in his family, dearly loving his sons, their spouses and especially each of his grandchildren.

The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses, therapists and staff at Scripps Encinitas (CA), The Vosswood Nursing Center, Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Cypress and Resolution Hospice for their professional and compassionate care over the past ten months. In addition, we want to sincerely thank the countless friends who have enriched his life over the years. There are truly too many to count.

The family will receive visitors at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home on Monday afternoon, the 8th of July, from 5:00 to 7:00. A funeral mass will take place at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 625 Nottingham Oaks Trail, Houston, Texas, 77079 on Tuesday, the 9th of July at 10:30 in the morning. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jim's memory to The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center at https://gifts.mdanderson.org/ Published in Houston Chronicle on July 7, 2019