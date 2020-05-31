James Carl Compton, Jr.

1953-2020

James Carl Compton, Jr. 66, passed away on May 16, 2020 at his home in Porter, Texas after a lengthy battle with COPD.

Jim was born in Carlsbad, New Mexico on December 27, 1953. He graduated from New Mexico Military Institute and continued his education at Menlo College in Atherton, California and Berkley University of California.

Jim married Davie Marie Montes on December 13, 1982. They were married 37 years. They have one son, Michael James.

Jim worked his way up in industrial construction for 40 years, starting as a pipe fitter's helper and ending his career in Project Controls. He enjoyed working for TIC Steamboat Springs for many years. He also worked for Jacob's Engineering, Kiewit, Primoris, James Construction, Corval, and two projects in Chile for Bechtel Engineering.

Jim enjoyed working with wood and had an unfinished furniture store in his early years. He loved to fly, was fascinated by all things related to space travel and exploration. He never stopped studying and learning.

Jim is survived by his wife, Davie, son Michael James, sister Jennifer Stillabower, brother Paul Compton, Aunt Joann Compton, and nieces and nephews.

Jim is preceded in death by both of his parents, James Compton, Sr. and Phyllis Schreiner Compton, his sister, Judith Ann Compton, and his brother John Kendal Compton.

A Celebration of Life will be held at his home on June 20, 2020 between 10:00 am and 12:00 pm.



