James Leon Connor

1949-2019

James Leon Connor, at the age of 69, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 3, 2019 surrounded by loving family. He was born on December 12, 1949 in Paducah, Kentucky to Lilard James and Mattie Frances Connor. Leon was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter, Nora Fred Connor.

Leon graduated from Reidland High School in Paducah, Kentucky and obtained his Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Kentucky.

He married Virginia Sue Colson on December 26, 1968; they were married for 50 years.

Leon worked as a Chemical Engineer for more than 30 years before retiring in 2017. He enjoyed reading, watching University of Kentucky basketball, fishing and spending time with family.

Leon is survived by his loving wife, Ginny, his four sons, Patrick (Kerri) of Pearland, TX, Todd (Jeena) of Dallas, TX, Brian (Amanda) of Lexington, KY and Mark of Highlands, TX, and his 6 grandchildren, Cole, Aubrey, Jacob, Sophia, Matilda and Juniper Connor.

The funeral service will be held at 2pm on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Sterling White Funeral Home in Highlands, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family simply asks that you remind those close to you about the dangers of smoking.