James R. Cross

1927-2020

James R. Cross, 92, of Houston, Texas, joined heaven's choir on June 20, 2020. He was married to Donna M. Cross for over 71 years. Their life verse was Psalm 34:3. He was a committed disciple of Jesus Christ, God's only beloved son, following His example and abiding by Christ's teachings. His life verse was Philippians 4:7-8.

Jim was born at home in Wichita, KS. Later, his family moved to Denver, CO, where he attended Wheat Ridge High School and was the valedictorian of his class. He graduated from the Colorado School of Mines in 1949 with a degree in Petroleum Refining Engineering and was inducted into Tau Beta Pi. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict as a first lieutenant overseeing the construction of NATO air bases in Germany and France. After completing his military service, he worked for Standard Oil of Ohio (now British Petroleum) in Cleveland, OH, as the manager of the purchasing division. In 1997, he was recruited by Occidental Petroleum to be the VP of materials management in Houston. He concluded his career life by working part-time for RW Management as a commercial property manager and in administration for Spring Branch Community Church.

Music was a defining component in Jim's life. He sang in many quartets, at weddings (even singing to Donna as she walked down the aisle at their wedding), and other special occasions as an accomplished tenor soloist. He and Donna sang in church choirs, community choirs, and semi-professional choirs for their entire adult life.

Jim and Donna enjoyed traveling and visited 61 countries on all seven continents for business and pleasure. In retirement, he volunteered in many capacities. He and Donna spent nearly seven years with Frontiers USA mission at its international headquarters in England. At Eagle's Trace, the retirement community where they have lived for 15 years, Jim was a member of the Resident Advisory Council for two terms, one as the president; led the Knowledge Seekers class; led the community choir; and led the Sunday worship at the onsite continuing care community.

Jim is survived by his wife Donna; children Sharie Middleton, Garry Cross, Jim Cross, and Judie Cross; and grandchildren Alicia Middleton and Seth Stephens, David Middleton, Michael and Valerie Cross, Emily and Jon Childress, Laura and Josh Mayfield, and Harper Young; and eight great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to COVID-19. Memorial gifts may be made in Jim's memory to Bridgepoint Bible Church Mission Program, 13277 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX, 77079 or Frontiers USA, P.O. Box 60730, Phoenix, AZ, 85082-0730.



