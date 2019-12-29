Home

Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway Chapel
Katy, TX
Graveside service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Florida Chapel Cemetery
Round Top, TX
James D. "Jim" Parish


1935 - 2019
James D. "Jim" Parish Obituary
James D. "Jim" Parish
1935-2019
James David "Jim" Parish, 84, of Katy, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 at his home.
Survived by his wife of 38 years, Barbara Parish; his son, James "Jimmy" Parish, Jr. and Gene Lambert.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday at the Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway Chapel, in Katy, where funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday with Mr. Timothy Quill officiating. A reception will follow. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday at the Florida Chapel Cemetery, in Round Top, Texas.
The family wants to thank Trinity Hospice for all their wonderful care and support.
For a full obituary and to express condolences, please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHome.net
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 29, 2019
