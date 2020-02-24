|
|
James Dale Lehman
1942-2020
James Dale Lehman (Dale), 77, of Houston, Texas, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Dale was born on December 15, 1942, in New Castle, Pennsylvania to James and Virginia Lehman. He attended Youngstown State University where he enjoyed a spot on their basketball team (#22). He also attended Utah State University, and was on a pre-medical track at UCLA.
After moving to Houston in 1975, Dale worked for both American Cyanamid and Smith Barney before joining Piper Jaffary, where he worked for nearly twenty years before eventually retiring as the Head of the Southwest Region in 2017. A supporter of many causes and organizations, Dale dedicated many years on the Board of Directors for the National Orton Dyslexia Society and the Houston Chapter of Habitat for Humanity.
On May 22, 1982, Dale married Debbye, the love of his life. Their devotion to one another was absolute. With their unyielding dedication, they raised two sons, supporting them through college and career development. Always amazing hosts, the Lehmans' well attended holiday events and associated delicacies will live on in infamy.
Dale was loyal beyond measure and filled those around him with laughter and heart. He was particularly known for his generosity, firm handshake, and friendly banter. Dale was a fierce competitor both in business and on the tennis court, but nothing gave him more pride or satisfaction than that of his family. Dale smiled often, laughed loudly, and loved unsparingly. His warmth and tenacity will be forever missed by his family and friends.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, James Edwards Lehman and Virginia Mabel Lehman. He is survived by his brothers, Dennis Lehman and David "Gary" Lehman; his sister-in-law, Carol Lehman; his wife of thirty-eight years, Debbye Lehman; his sons, James "Paul" Lehman and John William Lehman; daughter-in-law, Tracy Lehman; and granddaughters, Aubrey and Meghan Lehman.
A visitation with family & friends for James will be held Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home, 13001 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77079. A celebration of life will occur Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Dale to the Houston Chapter of Habitat for Humanity or the Dan L Duncan Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 24, 2020