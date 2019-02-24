|
|
James Jason DiTursi "Jim"
1970-2019
James Jason DiTursi "Jim", 48 of Katy, TX, died Sunday February 17, 2019. Born September 2, 1970 in Jersey City, New Jersey to Carolyn Barry and James DiTursi. Jim is survived by his 3 children Daniel, Susin and Devin, his mother and many sisters and brothers. Jim was an avid D&D player and is a member of the Houston Gixxers. Jim is deeply loved and will be sorely missed. Friends and family can pay their respects at Jim's Visitation/Memorial Service tomorrow evening Monday, February 25, 2019 from 6-9PM inside Clay's Chapel located at: 21929 Highland Knolls Drive | Katy, Texas 77450. Flowers will be received on Monday 2/25/19 from 1:00PM-8:30PM. Final Arrangements Entrusted to: Clay's Mortuary & Cremations | 281.CLAY.WAY (281.252.9929) ClaysMortuary.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 24, 2019