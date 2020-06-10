James Patrick Doherty

1942-2020

James Patrick Doherty "Pat" passed away peacefully on April 30, 2020 in Georgetown, Texas, at the age of 77.

Pat was born July 19, 1942, in Houston, Texas to his parents Wilfred Thomas and Antoinette Doherty. He was preceded in death by his parents and a nephew, Michael Thomas Kelly.

Pat leaves behind 3 siblings, Diane Mehaffey and her husband, Wil, sister Deborah Salguero, brother, Wil Doherty, one niece, Kelly Henderson, and two nephews, William Carroll Kelly, III and Steven Doherty Kelly, along with many, many more family members.

Our beloved Pat so loved his Lord, his family, his friends, music and golf. He will be missed.

The family would like to thank the staff at Georgetown Living and Tranquility Hospice for the care given to Pat.

Graveside services will be held at a later date in Houston, Texas.



