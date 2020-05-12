James Dow
1929 - 2020
James Johnson Dow
1929-2020
Jim passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020. He was born in Birmingham, Alabama on October 12, 1929. He graduated from Auburn University with a Bachelor of Science degree and graduated from the University of Alabama with a Master of Business degree.
Jim was an avid golfer, having played at Brae Burn Country Club for over 40 years. He was a voracious reader of the Bible and non-fiction.
Jim retired as a Partner at Craft Associates at age 70, continued working as a consultant another 5 years. He was a long-time active member of Willow Meadows Baptist Church. He participated in two mission trips with membership to Moldova to work with children in that country.
He is preceded in death by his eldest son, James Jr. He is survived by his wife, Hazel; daughters, Kimberly Dow, Karen Freeze; sons, Wade Dow, Paul Smirl; four grandchildren, Blake Dow, Preston Dow, Shanon Lindsey, and Jacob Lindsey.
A small private celebration of Jim's life will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Willow Meadows Baptist Church, 4300 W. Bellfort St. Houston, Texas 77035.
Condolences may be offered at www.millerfuneral.com



Published in Houston Chronicle on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Services and Cremation Society of Texas
7723 Beechnut Street
Houston, TX 77074
(713) 981-1184
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
May 9, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
May 8, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Sandra Teal
Friend
