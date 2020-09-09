1/1
James Dyer Jr.
1947 - 2020
James Benjamin Dyer Jr.
1947-2020
James Benjamine Dyer, Jr. of Tomball passed away August 29, 2020. He was born January 28, 1947 in Cleburne, Texas to the late J.B. Dyer and May Nickell Dyer. He is preceded in death by his sister Sonya and husband Herbert Marr and sisters Dorothy Ledbetter and Dianna Wadsworth.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Dyer; sons, James Dyer III and wife Erin, and Charles Scott Dyer and wife Kyla; daughter, Lisa Thomas, grandchildren, Jamez, Siobhan, Nicholas, Charles, Audrey, Sydney, and Delilah; great grandson Alejandro; sisters, Ronda McIvain and husband Charlie, Lynda Ballard and husband Barney; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
"Jim" as he was known, developed a lifelong love of fishing at the early age of 4 years old. He threw papers as a boy and saved his money for things he wanted. He had fond memories of going to Turner falls with the family where he would ride scooters for hours on end with his cousins Buzzy and Tommy Nickell. He had a passion for helping people. He loved his work, and he often utilized the resources he obtained from his hard work to help people. He was admired by friends and family, but also by the people who he met through his job as the owner of A Advanced Septic. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and spirit.
He served in the Navy and was a veteran of the Vietnam war. He was deployed on the USS Gridley, where he served on helicopters, which rescued downed pilots. He was very proud of his service. He continued his service by holding several different posts with the American Legion, and VFW organizations.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
September 6, 2020
Our condolences to the Dyer Family. You all are in our thoughts and prayers.
The Redmon Family
Friend
September 3, 2020
Most Sincere Condolences to Mr. Jim's Family and Friends. He was a great and extremely knowledgeable professional. We talked about gardening every time we talked.
Yancy Scott
Acquaintance
September 3, 2020
We have lost a special brother to us! May God bless all his family during this sad time!
David & Linda Burke
Family
September 2, 2020
Jim was always friendly and professional with the on-site sewage business. I loved when I would call him and he would answer "Its a great day at AAdvanced". He was a wealth of knowledge. We talked of bbq cook offs too. I will always remember him when I see a palm hat. May he rest in peace and may memories bring comfort to the family.
Debbie Hymer
Acquaintance
