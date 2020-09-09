James Benjamin Dyer Jr.

1947-2020

James Benjamine Dyer, Jr. of Tomball passed away August 29, 2020. He was born January 28, 1947 in Cleburne, Texas to the late J.B. Dyer and May Nickell Dyer. He is preceded in death by his sister Sonya and husband Herbert Marr and sisters Dorothy Ledbetter and Dianna Wadsworth.



He is survived by his wife, Judy Dyer; sons, James Dyer III and wife Erin, and Charles Scott Dyer and wife Kyla; daughter, Lisa Thomas, grandchildren, Jamez, Siobhan, Nicholas, Charles, Audrey, Sydney, and Delilah; great grandson Alejandro; sisters, Ronda McIvain and husband Charlie, Lynda Ballard and husband Barney; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

"Jim" as he was known, developed a lifelong love of fishing at the early age of 4 years old. He threw papers as a boy and saved his money for things he wanted. He had fond memories of going to Turner falls with the family where he would ride scooters for hours on end with his cousins Buzzy and Tommy Nickell. He had a passion for helping people. He loved his work, and he often utilized the resources he obtained from his hard work to help people. He was admired by friends and family, but also by the people who he met through his job as the owner of A Advanced Septic. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and spirit.

He served in the Navy and was a veteran of the Vietnam war. He was deployed on the USS Gridley, where he served on helicopters, which rescued downed pilots. He was very proud of his service. He continued his service by holding several different posts with the American Legion, and VFW organizations.



