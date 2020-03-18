|
James Billy Easterling
1928-2020
James Billy Easterling was born on January 30, 1928 in Merrill, Mississippi to Van Buren and Ellen Merritt Easterling. Jim served his country in the U.S. Army Air Corps during 1946 to 1947. On December 9, 1955, he married Ruth Hornsby in Houston, Texas. He was very involved in multiple organizations, such as American Legion, the Pearl Lodge in Jackson, Mississippi since 1949, and the Arabia Shrine Temple since 1975. He also volunteered at the in Houston and was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Houston. Jim has lived in the Katy area since 1998.
James Billy Easterling passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Katy, at the age of 92.
He is survived by his son, Philip Easterling of Houston; sister, Maurine Beasley of Mobile, Alabama; as well as numerous other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife on October 4, 2014; and a brother, Van Buren Easterling, Jr.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway Chapel, in Katy, with Rev. Charles Thompson officiating. Interment with military honors will be at Katy Magnolia Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make memorial gifts may do so to the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 18, 2020