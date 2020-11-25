1/
James Edward Dale
1933 - 2020
James Edward Dale
1933-2020
James E. Dale, 87, passed away Nov. 21, 2020. His visitation will be held at
Veterans Funeral Services, 10567 Veterans Memorial Dr., Houston, 77038 on
Tues. Nov. 24, 2020, 5 - 7 pm. Chapel service is Wed. Nov. 25, 2020, 9:30 am, at funeral home chapel and burial to follow at Houston National Cemetery with Military honors. Arrangements entrusted to Veterans Funeral Services, 10567 Veterans Memorial Dr., Houston, TX 77038. (281)272-9900

Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Veterans Funeral Services
NOV
25
Service
09:30 AM
Veterans Funeral Services
